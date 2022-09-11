Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,133 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,164 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

