Etho Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $91,945.00 (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Etho Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etho Protocol has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Etho Protocol has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $91,945.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.04 or 0.08166478 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Etho Protocol

Etho Protocol (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,897,593 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Etho Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etho Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etho Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

