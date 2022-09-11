Euler Tools (EULER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,658.00

Euler Tools (EULER) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Euler Tools coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler Tools has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euler Tools has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $11,658.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Euler Tools
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.
Euler Tools Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Euler Tools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler Tools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.