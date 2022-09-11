EUNO Trading 88.8% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,213.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,647,791,711 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

