Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 227,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $84.79 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.