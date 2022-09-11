Evedo Market Capitalization Tops $346,664.85 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $346,664.85 and approximately $55,425.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

