Everex Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $309,202.76 and $3,459.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.