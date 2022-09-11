EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 2.06 and last traded at 2.06. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EverGen Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.24.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

Further Reading

