Everipedia (IQ) One Day Volume Tops $144.14 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $72.33 million and $144.14 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia (CRYPTO:IQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.