EverRise 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $164,017.00 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, EverRise has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $164,017.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

RISE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

