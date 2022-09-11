EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

EVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE:EVGO opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. EVgo has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Insider Activity

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.