Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.07. Evogene shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 49,012 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Evogene Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evogene (EVGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.