Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.07. Evogene shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 49,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

