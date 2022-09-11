Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Robert Hayman bought 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hayman bought 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at $400,472.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOLS stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

