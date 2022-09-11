Exen Coin (BTXN) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Exen Coin has a market cap of $4.79 million and $276,140.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
