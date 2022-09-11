Expanse Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 83.1% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $324,212.34 and $9,981.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.26 or 0.08186499 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.