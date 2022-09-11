extraDNA Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $38,703.47 and approximately $569.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00139642 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00252547 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00034788 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001525 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

