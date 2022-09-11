F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTX. William Blair lowered F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Laidlaw lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
F-star Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About F-star Therapeutics
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)
