Faceter Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $244,086.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.85 or 0.99994730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers.FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.