Factom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,668.00 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Factom has a market cap of $4.17 million and $2,668.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Factom has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.
Factom Coin Profile
FCT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,422,214 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is factom.org.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.
