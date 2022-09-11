Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 21,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, July 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.