Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $518.90

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.90 and traded as low as $497.77. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $501.58, with a volume of 1,971 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.27. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($37.59) EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

