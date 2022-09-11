FansTime Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.85 Million (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $209,238.41 and $1.85 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is www.fanstime.org/english.html.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

