Fantom Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $694.52 million and approximately $126.31 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

