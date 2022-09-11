Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) to Issue Dividend of $28.00 on September 30th

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMBL opened at $8,150.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,955.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,960.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a fifty-two week low of $7,525.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8,300.00.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $228.51 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $82.86 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.