Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,685. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

