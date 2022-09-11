Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

