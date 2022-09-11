FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $269.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.35.

FedEx stock opened at $209.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

