Fetch.ai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.55 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $73.10 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00072902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033755 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.