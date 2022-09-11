Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $290.17

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.17 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.43). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.48), with a volume of 340,109 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.70. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 417.39.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,014.49%.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.