Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 11,345 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.59.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.
