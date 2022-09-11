Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 11,345 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.