Financial Analysis: Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) vs. Its Peers

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the "Miscellaneous manufacturing industries" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sigma Additive Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million -$7.39 million -1.09 Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.92

Sigma Additive Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions’ competitors have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sigma Additive Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors 49 160 383 6 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions competitors beat Sigma Additive Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

