Financial Comparison: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magnite and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 9 0 3.00 PubMatic 0 2 7 0 2.78

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 151.95%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $33.22, suggesting a potential upside of 74.49%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than PubMatic.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Magnite has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnite and PubMatic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $468.41 million 2.19 $70,000.00 ($0.71) -10.85 PubMatic $226.91 million 4.35 $56.60 million $0.96 19.83

PubMatic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -17.01% 5.21% 1.71% PubMatic 21.64% 19.13% 9.58%

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

