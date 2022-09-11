Financial Comparison: Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Symbotic has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67% Sarcos Technology and Robotics -1,916.93% -33.65% -31.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Symbotic and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Symbotic and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 9 0 2.90 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Symbotic presently has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 79.60%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.49%. Given Symbotic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 118.31 -$81.51 million ($0.90) -4.33

Symbotic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Symbotic beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

