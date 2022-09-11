Financial Contrast: XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) vs. 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Rating) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XT Energy Group and 374Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $15.27 million 0.00 -$1.36 million N/A N/A 374Water $50,000.00 8,462.22 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

XT Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group 2.48% 12.50% 2.19% 374Water -247.59% -31.37% -29.60%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares XT Energy Group and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of 374Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XT Energy Group and 374Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

XT Energy Group beats 374Water on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XT Energy Group

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. The company was founded by Deng Rong Zhou on September 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

