FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

FinNexus (FNX) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $25,563.24 and $589.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FinNexus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

