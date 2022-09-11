FintruX Network Achieves Market Cap of $555,604.99 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $555,604.99 and $357.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00066926 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

