Fire Lotto (FLOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00

Fire Lotto (FLOT) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $53,436.27 and $58.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

