Firo (FIRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.32 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00013761 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $34.08 million and $7.32 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.81 or 0.08195235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00178541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00289900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.00727154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00605074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,486,537 coins. Firo’s official website is firo.org. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

