Firo (FIRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.32 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00013761 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $34.08 million and $7.32 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.81 or 0.08195235 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00178541 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023170 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00289900 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.00727154 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00605074 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Firo Profile
Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,486,537 coins. Firo’s official website is firo.org. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Firo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
