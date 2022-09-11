First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

INBK opened at $36.16 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $340.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

