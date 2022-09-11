First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $688,264. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $21,591,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

