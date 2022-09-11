First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
First of Long Island Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of FLIC opened at $18.42 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
