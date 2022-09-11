First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.32

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.32 and traded as low as $22.86. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2,453 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Insider Activity

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

