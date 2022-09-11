First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 2.7%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $133.63 and last traded at $133.79. 87,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,761,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Barclays began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.