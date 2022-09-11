First Solar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 49,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 202% compared to the typical volume of 16,310 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley acquired 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 858,427 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 129.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $935,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $135.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.74.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

