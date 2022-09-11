First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Trading 1.9% Higher

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

