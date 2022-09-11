First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.16. 10,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 75,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

