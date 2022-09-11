First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 22,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 76,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.

