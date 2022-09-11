First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Shares Up 1.2%

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.86. 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.