First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Trading 3.3% Higher

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.70. 932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 3.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.
