First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Shares Up 1.5%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.25. 12,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 46,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58.

